Rugby

Good to have a tough first game says Tiko Matawalu

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 21, 2020 5:13 pm
Tiko Matawalu [File photo]

It’s always good to start the season with a tough game.

These are the words of Nadroga Rugby Union President Tiko Matawalu as they prepare to face Suva in the opening round of Skipper Cup and first Farebrother challenge on Saturday.

Matawalu says this is a match not to be missed.

Article continues after advertisement

‘’It’s the first game of the season it’s going to set the benchmark for the rest of the season for the rest of the games so you know rugby competition for skipper cup will only improve from the first game so it’s good to have this game in the first round.”

Nadroga is the defending Farebrother champion while Suva are the current holders of the Skipper Cup title.

The two team will battle at Sigatoka’s Lawaqa Park on Saturday at 3:30pm.

But fans will have to be mindful that only 50% capacity will be allowed at the venue.

You can watch the match LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC Sports channel on the Walesi platform. The LIVE coverage will start at 11am with the women’s game between Nadroga and Suva.

In other Skipper Cup matches this week, Naitasiri host Lautoka at Ratu Cakobau Park, Yasawa play Nadi at Churchill Park in Lautoka and Namosi meet Tailevu at Thompson Park in Navua.

