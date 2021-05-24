Good team effort says Nagusa

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua captain Nemani Nagusa has commended the team’s efforts despite losing its second match against the Brumbies yesterday.

Nagusa says it was a much-improved performance from their first match with the forwards stepping up during crucial moments of the game.

He says they had a lot of missed opportunities that they failed to capitalize on.

Article continues after advertisement

“Big improvement from the game last week, especially from our forwards from those scrums, I think we did well. But as coach said we have to convert them into points. I think that is one of work ons this week, when we get down to the 22s, is to make sure that we convert those opportunities into points.”

In other Super rugby matches last night, the Hurricanes beat Blues 33-32, and Force thumped Rebels 28-3.

The Drua will face the Rebels next Friday at 7.45pm.