Good start to Suva 10s

Police 1 was crowned the round one winner of the Tau Sports and Digicel Suva 10s Championship yesterday.

Marist won the plate and Jussi Bunivai took out the bowl competition.

Round two will be held at Bidesi and Buckhurst grounds next weekend.

Meanwhile, the Raiwaqa Rugby Club has raked in new and young talent to represent them this season.

Coach Netani Talei says they want to keep advancing into the competition.

“That’s one of the aims, the boys have set their goals, trying to win the tournament I think that’s all of the team’s goal and that’s one of our motto too”

The Suva Rugby 10s competition will continue next weekend.