Good mates to clash in NRL Grand Final

Reagan Campbell-Gillard (from left) and Penrith Panthers captain Isaah Yeo.

Fiji Bati forwards Reagan Campbell-Gillard and Penrith Panthers captain Isaah Yeo might be still great mates off the field but only one of them will walk off the field smiling after the Grand Final on Sunday night.

Eight years ago the Eels star Campbell-Gillard and Yeo guided the Panthers to New South Wales Cup premiership glory, but the pair will meet in the first-ever Grand Final meeting between the Western Sydney rivals in Penrith and Parramatta.

Speaking to nrl.com, Yeo says as a mate, he’s just happy for RCG because it’s very hard to get to his first grand final but wished it wasn’t against the Panthers.

He says they’re still good mates and talk often but they don’t talk before games.

Yeo adds he doesn’t think we’ll be mates for the 80 minutes on Sunday.

The Panthers host the Eels at 8:30pm on Sunday and you can watch it LIVE on FBC Sports channel.