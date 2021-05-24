Home

Rugby

Good defence key for Drua

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 23, 2022 5:28 pm
[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua will be upping their defence as they prepare to face the Blues tonight in the Super Rugby Pacific Competition.

Coach Mick Byrne says the New Zealand based teams normally play fast pace rugby and they will need to adjust.

Despite having only one win in the competition so far, Byrne is confident they will give the Blues a good run.

Article continues after advertisement

“I think the biggest one for us is getting ourselves behind the defensive line. We just get caught with the pace of the game sometimes, we set ourselves on a line. The ruck moves two to three metres, because in Super Rugby post-contact metres is a target in all carries.”

Fijian Drua faces the Blues today at 7.05pm at AAMI Park in Melbourne and you can catch the action live on FBC Sports.

