Good blend of players can take Fiji a long way

Fiji Airways Flying Fijians Head Coach Vern Cotter believes having a good blend of local and international players can help build the team to World Cup standard.

By exposing our local players alongside experienced players, Cotter is confident this can help boost the team’s morale.

Cotter says the idea is to help these players who have develop and secure overseas contracts.

“There are a number of very key players that have played that whole time, the idea is to bring people that are playing in the islands and playing for the Drua, the villages and club teams we need to expose them and put them alongside this good players. And have more contracts and have more people develop playing in Europe.”

Cotter commends the values of the Fijian players, describing them as players of good human values.

Adding with this values collaborated into the game, the team can become formidable by bringing people together.