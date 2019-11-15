Goneva to join French club Stade Montois

Flying Fijians winger Vereniki Goneva will return to France in the new season.

Goneva started his professional career in France in 2009 with US Colomiers.

The 36-year-old will join Pro D2 side Stade Montois in Mont de Marsan, a well-known club for many Fijian players.

Some of our stars who have played for the clubs includes Waisale Serevi, Viliame ‘The Stretcher’ Satala, Timoci Matanavou, the late Seru Rabeni and Adriu Delai.

The French club has announced today that they have secured the services of Goneva who is Fiji’s record test try scorer with 22 tries.

Goneva who retired from international rugby after last year’s World Cup has represented Fiji both in sevens and fifteens starting from 2007 to 2019.

The Nagado man from Nadi also featured for French club Tarbes before moving to Premiership rugby in England playing for Leicester, Newcastle Falcons and Harlequins.