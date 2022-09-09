Gollings to keep opposition guessing

[Photo: World Rugby]

Fiji 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings will continue to use Kaminieli Rasaku at rover and on the wing at the World Cup 7s in Cape Town, South Africa.

The Englishman changed things around at the LA 7s by utilizing the France-bound player in more than one position.

Gollings says with Sireli Maqala’s unavailability, Sevuloni Mocenacagi, Filipe Sauturaga, and Waisea Nacuqu can all slot in at rover.

He adds Sauturaga can also come in as a playmaker at times.

‘‘We also have the balance of Wise Nacuqu who can play at first receiver and rover, and put Filipe Sauturaga at first receiver if that’s it’’.

The Fiji 7s takes on the winner of the Korea and Wales match tomorrow at 4:05am.

Our Fijiana faces Japan at 11:17 tonight.

New Zealand are reigning men’s and women’s world champions, while Australia women and South Africa men are the top seeds.

A record-breaking 150,000 fans are expected in Cape Town Stadium over the three-day event.



Training action from Cape Town.[Source:Fiji Rugby/ Facebook]