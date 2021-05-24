Home

Gollings thankful for mini tournament

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
March 8, 2022 11:54 am
[Source: All Blacks Sevens]

Fiji Airways Fijian 7s Head Coach Ben Gollings believes it’s fantastic they can host Australia and New Zealand in Fiji next weekend.

The Fiji Rugby Union will be hosting a mini tournament in Lautoka and Gollings says it’s good for them both on and off the field.

He adds it’s important for their preparation as it will also provide them a much-needed hit out against international opposition leading into the next two legs in Vancouver and Singapore.

Article continues after advertisement

Gollings adds both teams have not played a lot of rugby during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former England 7s captain says it has been particularly difficult for New Zealand as they have been starved of the ability to play games.

All Blacks 7s Head Coach Clark Laidlaw says they’re so excited to travel to Fiji and have the opportunity to play against quality oppositions.

Fijiana 7s Coach Saiasi Fuli it will be good to play against the Olympic gold medalists the All Blacks 7s team leading up to the next two legs in Langford and Toulouse.

All Blacks 7s women’s Head Coach Cory Sweeney says the Black Fern 7s have not played in a tournament against international teams since the Olympic Games in 2021, and what better team to test themselves against than Fiji.

Australian 7s men’s Head Coach John Manenti also thanked Fiji Rugby and believes it’s an excellent learning curve for all teams participating before the international meet.

Meanwhile, the All Blacks 7s women’s team will also feature in the Leg 3 of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series in Nadi which kicks off on Thursday at Prince Charles Park.

You can watch all the Super Series action LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on the FBC Sports channel.

