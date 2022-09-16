Gollings honored to coach RWC 7s champs

Coach Ben Gollings and his daughter at the float march earlier today.

England 7s legend Ben Gollings says he is honoured to be given the opportunity to coach Fiji to the Rugby World Cup in Cape Town, South Africa.

He says his work is made much easier with the incredible effort of the players in the squad and the support of their families.

Gollings says he knew the team was not going to fall short of glory given their discipline, sacrifices, commitment and hard work on a daily basis.

Article continues after advertisement

“Sitting there over the weekend in South Africa I knew in my heart that this team with their faith in God was very capable of winning this tournament. As they applied themselves in every game, they got stronger and stronger until the final.”

The Englishman says they did not achieve what they wanted to achieve at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham so they aimed to do better in Cape Town.

Gollings also acknowledged the support of fans towards the team and he saw this first hand as Fijians turned up in numbers to cheer on the team during the march from the Flea Market to the HFC Bank Stadium.