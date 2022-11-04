Gollings eager to see new players make debut

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji Airways men’s 7s coach Ben Gollings could field some of the new players in their opening Hong Kong 7s match against Japan tonight.

Gollings says while they want a strong start to the tournament, he also wants to establish some connection between the new and younger players in the early group stages.

“Definitely it will probably be a stronger side vs using all of the inexperience all in one go. I think it’s good for us to get some connection, some momentum and then build the players through the performance.”

Gollings adds they will have to be focused and ready given that the other three teams in the pool are capable of causing upsets.

The head coach is eager to watch Tira Welagi, Josevani Soro and Paula Nayacakalou in action as they bring balance to his squad.

The other two teams in the pool are Spain and the USA.

Tonight’s match will kick off at 8.52 pm.