Gollings aims for 2023 series title

The Fiji 7s squad is not resting on their laurel and is back at training this week.

Head Coach Ben Gollings says they’re moving closer to the 2023 World Sevens series and needs to get back in shape.

“Yeah so last year the series wasn’t really the focus although it became more of a focus toward the end of the year, obviously there was an opportunity to win it. But as we look towards this year, it’s purely the series. There’s no major event. And so, it will be wrong of us not to target it.”

Gollings adds that the team will depart for Japan next Thursday for an Olympic showcase.

“No rest for the wicked but you know we love the game so we make sure we do what we got to do.”

Meanwhile, World Rugby chief executive Alan Gilpin says the Fiji Rugby Union’s development programs are commendable when looking at our teams’ performances.