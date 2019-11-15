Golden point, new red card rule for Super Rugby Aotearoa

New Zealand’s domestic Super Rugby competition will introduce a golden point tiebreaker among a handful of key law changes when the sport returns to action next week.

Super Rugby Aotearoa, comprising the five Kiwi Super Rugby franchises, will also be the first professional competition to allow players to be replaced after they’re shown a red card.

Once player is sent from the field, the affected team must wait 20 minutes before fielding a replacement.

Article continues after advertisement

The red-carded player can’t return and will still face a judicial process.

The golden point system will mirror the NRL’s, to determine a winner if the scores are tied after 80 minutes.

The bespoke tournament was created after Super Rugby proper was indefinitely suspended by COVID-19 and opened up the possibility of innovations.

[Source: TVNZ]