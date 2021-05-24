Home

Gold Coast to host two Drua home matches

Venina Rakautoga Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @VeninaRakautogaFBCNews
March 11, 2022 8:22 pm
The Cbus Super Stadium [Source: ausleisure]

Gold Coast, Australia will host the Fijian Drua’s home game against the Warratahs for round 7 of Super Rugby Pacific.

It will also host Drua’s round 15 home game against the Chiefs on 27th May.

Both games will be held at Cbus Super Stadium as confirmed by Fijian Drua Chief executive Brian Thorburn.

Thorburn says the Drua’s preference always is for a venue near a large Fijian diaspora or one where our fans can easily get to.

Thorburn says Cbus Super Stadium ticked all the boxes for its high performance facilities and operational and broadcast needs.

He says they want to take the game to where most of the Fijian fan are and are hopping ever Fijiana and Pacific Islander in Southeast Queensland will be able to come out in numbers in support of the Drua

Changes in Australia entry conditions means that fans in Fiji can also plan to attend remaining Drua home matches in Southeast Queensland and Sydney.

The Fijian Drua plays Queensland Reds at the Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, Australia at 8.45pm today.

