Rugby

Gloucester moves to top four after win over Bears

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
December 4, 2021 10:22 am

Semi Radradra’s Bristol Bears lost to Gloucester 27-10 in the Premiership this morning.

The wins moved Gloucester into the top four with a first victory over West Country rivals Bristol since 2018.

The game was level at 3-3 until two minutes before half-time when Jack Singleton finished off a driving lineout maul to put the hosts in front.

Article continues after advertisement

Bristol started the second half in much brighter fashion and went in front through Henry Purdy’s 44th-minute try.

A Chris Harris score and a penalty try restored Gloucester’s lead, before Charlie Chapman sealed a bonus point.

The defeat means last year’s semi-finalists Bristol have now lost six out of their opening nine games this season.

