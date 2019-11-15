Glenn wants to be included in coach selection

Broncos Captain Alex Glenn wants a “seat at the table” to voice his opinion about the kind of Coach Brisbane need for 2021.

The Broncos aim to have a replacement for former coach Anthony Seibold by the middle of October at the latest.

Glenn, who returns from a two-month injury layoff against the Titans on Saturday night, is keen to have some input.

The Broncos will face the Titans at 7.30pm tomorrow.

Other matches tomorrow sees the Raiders playing the Dragons at 5pm followed by the Roosters meeting the Knights at 9.35pm.

The Roosters and Knights match will air live on FBC Sports.

Two games will be played on Sunday with the Storm taking on the Cowboys at 6.05pm and the Sharks meet the Warriors at 8.30pm.

Round 18 continues tonight with the Sea Eagles playing the Bulldogs at 8pm followed by the Eels and the Panthers at 9.55pm.

You can watch the Eels/Panthers match live on FBC Sports.