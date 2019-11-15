Glasgow and Edinburgh match cancelled

Glasgow Warriors’ Pro14 meeting with Edinburgh on 27 December has been postponed after at least four positive Covid-19 tests in the Glasgow squad.

Warriors’ European Champions Cup match against Lyon on Saturday had already been cancelled.

Twenty Glasgow players were forced to isolate after a coronavirus outbreak at last weekend’s Champions Cup opponents Exeter Chiefs, who won 42-0.

Four Warriors players subsequently returned positive tests.

The club are awaiting the results of a further round of testing, but their 2 January meeting with Edinburgh is not affected as things stand.