Rugby

Glasgow and Edinburgh match cancelled

| @BBCWorld
December 19, 2020 1:16 pm
Nikola Matawalu. Source: Daily Mail

Glasgow Warriors’ Pro14 meeting with Edinburgh on 27 December has been postponed after at least four positive Covid-19 tests in the Glasgow squad.

Warriors’ European Champions Cup match against Lyon on Saturday had already been cancelled.

Twenty Glasgow players were forced to isolate after a coronavirus outbreak at last weekend’s Champions Cup opponents Exeter Chiefs, who won 42-0.

Article continues after advertisement

Four Warriors players subsequently returned positive tests.

The club are awaiting the results of a further round of testing, but their 2 January meeting with Edinburgh is not affected as things stand.

