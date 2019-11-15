Glasgow likely to be without Nakarawa until December

Glasgow are likely to miss the services of Flying Fijians lock Leone Nakarawa until December.

The 32-year-old returned to the country amid the pandemic and was granted extra leave for the birth of his first child and then a family bereavement.

Upon returning to Scotland, Nakarawa must self-isolate for two weeks which means by the time the isolation period ceases he would be joining the Flying Fijians camp.

Article continues after advertisement

Glasgow coach Danny Wilson told BBC Sports, they would probably play out the rest of the Pro14 season without the second-rower until he returns from the national camp.