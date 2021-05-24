Girls rugby pathway to be launched in 2022

To continue with the growing interests of women’s rugby in the country, the Fiji Rugby Union will launch an exciting pathway for the girls next year.

The pathway which will be launched in January has been developed for the inclusion program and looks at the Long Term Development Model (LTPD) of girls.

FRU’s Development Manager, Koli Sewabu says the program will also cover how girls as young as six to 15 years will be given the right training throughout their journey.

According to Sewabu the pathway will help shape the foundation of girls’ growth.

Sewabu says it is a multi-sport approach that they hope to increase and sustain success in the long term.

For the past three years there has been a massive increase in women’s rugby in Fiji with only seven unions and 125 registered players in 2018, however, last year there were a total 1, 039 registered players from 24 unions.

Meanwhile, this month has been dedicated to celebrate and acknowledge the contributions of women in rugby in Fiji and the Oceania region.