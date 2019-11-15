Getting the set-pieces right will be vital for Fijian Latui

The Fijian Latui are working to address strategic areas as they gear up for the exciting Global Rapid Rugby next month.

Head Coach Senirusi Seruvakula says they’re working to get the new players to gel in well with the more experienced players.

“New year with new players and trying to get them into the system so that they can showcase their talent.”

Working to form the right combinations for the players, Seruvakula knows getting their set-pieces right will be vital for the side.

Finishing at second place last year, the Latui are looking to go a step forward and stamp their mark as the titleholders.

The Latui will face China Lions on the 14th of next month in their first game at the ANZ Stadium in Suva.