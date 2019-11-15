Home

Getting set pieces right vital for Fiji 7s :Baber

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
February 28, 2020 4:40 pm
Fiji Airways men’s 7s coach Gareth Baber

Fiji Airways men’s 7s coach has only one message for the players and that is to show the same levels of play that carried them to victory in Sydney.

As the national side prepares for the Los Angeles 7s on Sunday, Gareth Baber says it’s crucial for the side to focus on getting their set pieces right.

“Look we don’t go hugely into what the opposition are doing but we’ve got to be prepared for it. We’ve talked about and seen the opposition on video but we are making it firmly clear to our players to look after our game and repeat the levels of performance that we had in Sydney and you know we’ll be in that position to win our pool.”

Fiji is in Pool A with France, Argentina and South Korea.

The side will face South Korea at 6.51am on Sunday in their first pool match.

They will take on France at 9.47am and finally Argentina at 1.05pm.

You can catch the live action of the Los Angeles 7s on FBC TV.

