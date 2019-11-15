Getting little things right crucial for Suva

Getting the little things right is very crucial for the Ram Sami Suva team in the Skipper Cup semifinal tomorrow.

The capital city side is preparing to take on Namosi for the third time this season.

Suva is aware Namosi will be more determined to get a win this time after losing.

Article continues after advertisement

Suva Manager Nemani Tuifagalele says the coaching staff has prepared a plan that will match the strong Namosi side.

“This will be the third match that we will play with Namosi and the coaches have a fair idea what to field in and what to expect during training. I reckon it is those very small things that is very significant and get things right we will be able to do some damages at the semifinals this Saturday.”

Suva plays Namosi at 3pm tomorrow while Naitasiri host Nadroga at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori in another semifinal.

Also at the ANZ Stadium, Suva takes on Lautoka in the women’s semifinal and Nadroga plays the capital city’s under-19.

At Ratu Cakobau Park, Naitasiri host defending women’s champion Tailevu and Namosi takes on Nadi in the under-19.

You can watch the Nadroga/Naitasiri clash LIVE and EXCLUSIVE on FBC TV and the Suva/Namosi match will air on FBC Sports channel.

The women’s semifinals will be aired LIVE as well.