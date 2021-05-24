Home

Rugby

Get Fiji into Rugby Championship now: Sir Kirwan

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
July 13, 2021 8:24 pm
All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan [left] and Flying Fijians during their clash against the All Blacks]

All Blacks legend Sir John Kirwan is calling for Fiji to be included in this year’s Rugby Championship.

Just last month Kirwan said it was not a good idea for the All Blacks to be playing Fiji and Tonga because it would be a mismatch due to the preparation time for both teams.

However, after witnessing the inspired Flying Fijians performance in the first Test against the three time world champions, Kirwan said Fiji needs to join the Rugby Championship with Japan.



The former All Blacks winger spoke his mind on Sky Sports show, ‘The Breakdown’, on Monday.

Kirwan said the Championship needs Japan and Fiji right now.

The All Blacks great was supported by commentator Ken Laban, someone who has been working behind the scene to get Moana Pasifika into next year’s Super Rugby.

Laban said Kirwan was 100% right and we need to have Fiji involved.

