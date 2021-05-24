Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Three-month-old infant the latest COVID-19 victim|Education Minister encourages vaccination|Curfew moved back by one hour|Fiji on the verge of achieving 90% target|62 cases of AEFI investigated|No Pfizer vaccination in maritime zones|Ministry concerned with vaccine wastage|Staff implicated in vaccination fraud face sacking|Ministry records 32 new COVID-19 infections|Vaccine hesitancy delays curfew changes|Vaccination campaign for children starts today|Curfew hours remain, vaccination threshold not met|Pfizer vaccination to be rolled out from tomorrow|Masks compulsory at public conferences|Curfew in place to make contact tracing much easier|Curfew hours to change at 90 percent vaccination coverage|MoH clarifies protocols for travelers|51 new cases of COVID-19 recorded|PS clarifies booster shot administration|Ministry targets communities with low vaccination|COVID-19 safe measures are vital says Dr Fong|Student was not COVID positive|Unvaccinated people cannot rely on herd immunity: Dr Fong|Decrease in test positivity rate a good sign: Dr Fong|No urgent measures required: Dr Fong|
Full Coverage

Rugby

Georgia holds Flying Fijians to a draw

Akuila Cama Senior Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @AkuilaFBCNews
November 21, 2021 5:15 am

Discipline proved to be the Vodafone Flying Fijians worst enemy in their final Northern Tour Test against Georgia in Spain this morning.

The national side was held to a 15-all draw by a fired-up and committed Georgia outfit.

Fiji conceded 12 penalties in the match and the Georgians capitalized as they managed to convert five for their 15 points.

Article continues after advertisement

Georgia was leading 9-5 at the break thanks to three penalties while Fiji scored an unconverted try to Aminiasi Tuimaba in the 27th minute.

Ben Volavola managed a penalty in the 51st minute and he also converted Viliame Mata’s try in the 68th.

The national side also made 11 handling errors in the match.

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu says Georgia played well today.

‘We know we didn’t execute a lot of our game plan on the field and it cost us a lot of penalties and our discipline as well, we know Georgia will use that against us and that’s what happened today, we’ll learn from that and we’ll move on from our campaign towards the World Cup’.

Interim coach Gareth Baber says finishing was something they lacked in the match.

‘Today we created a number of chances but obviously, we got some work to do in finishing those chances off and Georgia they came to the game and were very physical it was a tough match but I also think towards the end of that game we were getting to be on top, another five minutes and I think we’d have got the win’.

Fiji thrashed Spain 43-13 in its first match on tour before going down to Wales earlier this week 21-38.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.