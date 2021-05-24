Georgia holds Flying Fijians to a draw

Discipline proved to be the Vodafone Flying Fijians worst enemy in their final Northern Tour Test against Georgia in Spain this morning.

The national side was held to a 15-all draw by a fired-up and committed Georgia outfit.

Fiji conceded 12 penalties in the match and the Georgians capitalized as they managed to convert five for their 15 points.

Georgia was leading 9-5 at the break thanks to three penalties while Fiji scored an unconverted try to Aminiasi Tuimaba in the 27th minute.

Ben Volavola managed a penalty in the 51st minute and he also converted Viliame Mata’s try in the 68th.

The national side also made 11 handling errors in the match.

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu says Georgia played well today.

‘We know we didn’t execute a lot of our game plan on the field and it cost us a lot of penalties and our discipline as well, we know Georgia will use that against us and that’s what happened today, we’ll learn from that and we’ll move on from our campaign towards the World Cup’.

Interim coach Gareth Baber says finishing was something they lacked in the match.

‘Today we created a number of chances but obviously, we got some work to do in finishing those chances off and Georgia they came to the game and were very physical it was a tough match but I also think towards the end of that game we were getting to be on top, another five minutes and I think we’d have got the win’.

Fiji thrashed Spain 43-13 in its first match on tour before going down to Wales earlier this week 21-38.