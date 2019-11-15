Gareth Baber confirmed for Olympics

It’s official, Fiji 7s coach Gareth Baber will lead the team to the Tokyo Olympic Games next year.

Fiji Rugby Union announced this afternoon that Baber’s contract has been extended.

Baber’s initial contract was to end in January next year but since the Olympic Games have been postponed, the FRU had to extend his stay.

One of Baber’s primary goals was the gold medal defense at the summer games this year which will not happen due to the pandemic.

But now he has been given the opportunity to continue and try to win the top prize at the Olympics.

The Welshman was appointed Fiji 7s Head Coach in October 2016 just two months after the national side won gold at the Rio Games.