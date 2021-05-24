Gadolo impressed with performance

Fiji Rugby Union Elite Player Pathway manager, Viliame Gadolo says they now have a clear idea on the areas they will need to work on after the first two-day match series yesterday.

The series featured the Swire Shipping Fijian Warriors and Fiji Under-20 team.

The Warriors came out victors on track for the round of matches tomorrow.

Gadolo says both teams will need to iron out some areas before heading into their next major tournament in March.

“In the set pieces, especially in the line-out, the boys will need to understand the importance of variance often the taking and threat assessment but some good platform for us to build from working towards the next game on Thursday. And also building up to next week’s tournament.”

The second match between the Warriors and Fiji Under-20 will be played at Bidesi Park on Thursday at 3pm.