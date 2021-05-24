Home

Rugby

FWCC calls for more Fijiana Drua support

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
April 14, 2022 4:25 pm
[Source: Fijiana Dra/Twitter]

The Fiji Women’s Crisis Centre is calling for more support for the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua team as they set out to play in the Super W final in Australia next week.

The Fijiana continue to inspire many women in Fiji, and this has not gone unnoticed.

In a statement, FWCC Coordinator Shamima Ali says with whatever resources the women had, they’ve created history with their scintillating performances.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali is calling on more support from sponsors, officials and administrators to ensure the Fijiana get the same treatment as the men’s side.

The Fijiana Drua will play in the final next Saturday at AAMI Stadium.

