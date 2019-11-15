Further tests for Flying Fijians today

The Flying Fijians will have further tests today and Thursday before round two of the Autumn Nations Cup.

Fiji Rugby Union chief executive John O’Connor says the four players who tested COVID-19 positive doesn’t have any symptoms, they all are healthy and doing well.

O’Connor says all players and team management have been placed under quarantine and are isolated in their individual rooms.

‘Hope to conduct another test on Monday just to see how far the virus has spread within our team, there’s a lot of positivity in our camp, we are taking all the actions we can take to make sure we have negative tests on Monday’.

Fiji was supposed to play France this morning but the match was cancelled following the four positive cases in the Flying Fijians camp and the remaining three matches in the tournament could be at risk.

The national side is scheduled to play Italy on Sunday at 12:45am