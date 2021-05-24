Home

Rugby

Fuli work on filling in positional gaps in the team

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
February 13, 2022 1:35 pm
Fijiana 7s Coach Saiasi Fuli.

Fijiana 7s Coach Saiasi Fuli is still looking for players to fill in the positional gaps in the team.

Fuli believes an area that still needs ironing out is the forwards.

He says there are a few players he has in mind, who were part of the Fun Flavour Super 7s Series last week.

“We look at our player base, we are looking at the position that is thin and the position that needs to be filled such as first five and potential forwards that can add more depth in our squad.”

The next round of the Super 7s Series is next weekend, and Fuli will be releasing players from the Fijiana 7s shadow team, Mount Masada to play for their respective clubs.

