Fuli names Fijiana squad for Langford and Toulouse

Savusavu lass Verenaisi Bari is expected to make her debut for the Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s squad as the side prepares for two legs of the HSBC World 7s series.

Bari is a product of the Vodafone Vanua Championship and has made the cut in Saiasi Fuli’s squad which is packed with experienced players who were part of the Olympic Games Bronze medal team to Japan last year.

Fuli says Bari is one of the promising players and has been tirelessly working hard for a spot in the team.

He says as a player, she has developed a lot while in camp and will certainly shine in the upcoming international meets.

Olympic Games bronze medalist Laisani Likuceva also returns to the squad after recovering from an injury.

Fuli has maintained his set of core players, led by captain Rusila Nagasau. Vaisiti Solikoviti, Vani Buleki, Sesenieli Donu and Raijieli Daveua will provide strength in the forwards while Reapi

Uluinasau, Lavena Cavuru and Aloesi Nakoci will provide speed and experienced hands in the backs.

Fuli says deciding the team has been difficult after weeks of hard work and perseverance from the girls.

He adds after the cancellation of the team’s trip to Spain 7s, the side managed to regroup and work hard in the past few weeks.

Fuli says the next leg is crucial in terms of building the right combination and platform for the Commonwealth Games and World Cup and they will do their best to provide better results.

The Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s is in Pool C together with England, USA and New Zealand.

Australia leads Pool A with Canada, Spain and Mexico while Ireland takes in-charge of Pool B with France, Brazil and Japan.

The Langford 7s will be held on the 1st and 2nd of May followed by the Toulouse 7s from the 20th to 22nd May.

Fiji Airways Fijiana 7s Squad to Langford and Toulouse

1. Rusila Nagasau

2. Vasiti Solikoviti

3. Vani Buleki

4. Sesenieli Donu

5. Raijieli Daveua

6. Mereula Toroti

7. Reapi Uluinasau

8. Viniana Riwai

9. Lavena Cavuru

10. Ana Naimasi

11. Aloesi Nakoci

12. Laisani Likuceva

13. Verenaisi Bari