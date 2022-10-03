FSSRU impressed with Deans' competition

Fiji Rugby Union turned a new page in history following the recent Vodafone Deans Trophy semi-final over the weekend.

This may be the first time in the competition’s history that no Eastern schools are competing in the senior grade final.

Fiji Secondary School Rugby Union President, Setareki Merekula says this speaks volumes about the sport’s development in the country.

Merekula says this means the sport will get more competitive over the next few years.

“History will be created, we have the Raluve category and the two southern zones to play in the U18 final and I think it’s the first time for Ra High too to feature in the final of the deans. So I think when the team go back to regroup next year, it will be a bigger and better one.”

Ra High School will face Ratu Navula in the U19 category while Marist Brothers High School battles Suva Grammar in one of the most anticipated dean’s finals in recent times.