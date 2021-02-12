FSSRL focused on setting standards

Fiji Secondary School Rugby League is focused on setting bars high this season.

Rugby league is one of the first two schools sport that has been given the green-light to commence its competitions for the first academic term.

FSSRL President Akuila Vute says as they strive to produce potential future Fiji Bati, elevating the quality of its competitions will be vital.

He says this will be determined on how competitions are carried out and the performance of the players.

“We are focusing on setting standards, so that these standards of our competitions and the way we organize it, can set us apart from other sports.”

The FSSRL together with the Fiji National Rugby League continues to work together in teaching the basics of the game to coaches.

Vute says this will trickle down to the way coaches guide the players during training which should be reflected in their performance.

The FSSRL kicks-off its season next Saturday with the Vodafone Trophy competition in the South/Eastern and Western Zones.