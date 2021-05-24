FRU works on new protocols

The Fiji Rugby Union is drafting its new protocols in accordance with the Amber level.

National sporting federations have been advised to change their return-to-play requirements following the third wave of COVID-19 in the country.

With the no-spectator rule coming into effect, FRU hopes to kick off its local competitions as soon as possible, starting with the postponed Super 7s Series.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Rugby Chief Operation Officer Sale Sorovaki says stricter measures will be in place this time.

“Everyone involved has to be fully vaccinated, that is something we have always followed from last year in our leg 4. All the players. All the referees have to have been fully vaccinated and have their ID cards with their numbers on them”.

The Super 7s series was planned to be the first rugby event of the year but due to rising cases, the Union will confirm a later date.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says talks are in place.

“We’re planning the Super 7s series, we’re having discussions with the coaches to see that they assist in the preparations for tournaments and likewise for the Commonwealth Games and the World Cup”.

Meanwhile other sporting bodies are changing their tournament plans to fit the no-spectator rule.