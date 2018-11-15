FRU will continue to identify players for women’s academy

The Fiji Rugby Union will continue to identify women players around the country even though 30 are part of the first FRU Women’s High Performance Academy.

23 elite women ruggers and seven apprentices were inducted in the academy yesterday.

FRU High Performance Manager Simon Raiwalui says World Rugby is trying to grow the women’s game and having an academy dedicated to our female players is a reflection of that.

“It’s great to be able to give these ladies the same opportunities that are afforded to our men’s programs and we are really working towards that inclusivity and one of world rugby’s pillars at the moment is the women’s game”.

The academy is a great opportunity for someone like 19-year-old Harina Erasito who wants to rise to another level in rugby.

Erasito who has been under the FRU radar for over four years now says she is really motivated to further her career in rugby.

“I have been playing for Fiji for the past few years in age-group rugby but haven’t played for the Fijiana senior team so it really encourage me and it actually push me further to do better than I was”.

The 30 women’s academy players will come together twice a month before moving back to their respective centers.