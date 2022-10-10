FRU welcomes World Rugby delegation

Fiji Rugby Union President & Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama (left), World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont.

Fiji Rugby Union officially welcomed the World Rugby Chairman Sir Bill Beaumont and his delegates in Nadi tonight.

Sir Bill says Fiji has made tremendous contribution to World Rugby over the years with back-to-back victory in the Olympics.

“Immense natural talent that so many teams would be envious of and also the competitive nature of your team.”

The World Rugby Chairman commended the Rooster Chicken Fijiana 15s performance against England last night and adds that women’s rugby has really developed.

“You’ve a got a very strong team, I know for 35 minutes your girls were outstanding and to see the progress they’ve made during the Womens World 7s series is also a tribute to the coaching and the commitment you’re making as a country towards the women’s games.”

The World Rugby delegation was also welcomed by the Fiji Rugby Union President and Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

The team is here to officially open the Fijian Drua home base tomorrow.