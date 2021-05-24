Home

Rugby

FRU urge members to get vaccinated

Talei Matairakula Multimedia Sports Journalist [email protected] | @TaleiMatairakulaFBCNews
June 21, 2021 12:30 pm
[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

In light of the rapid spread of COVID-19, the Fiji Rugby Union is encouraging all players, teams’ officials and union executives to get vaccinated.

Chief executive John O’Connor says the resumption of competitions and a quick return to normalcy will largely depend on the rollout of vaccination.

O’Connor says the Union will stand to respect the decision of individuals regarding the vaccine, but stressed that all scheduled competitions and events will only commence once Fiji reaches the targeted vaccination percentage.

He adds that receiving the dose will not only help curb the spread of the virus but it ensures the safety and well-being of everyone in the union.

Supporters have also been urged to get vaccinated and follow all COVID-safe protocols for the safe return of rugby.

Meanwhile, the national 7s teams received their second jab of the AstraZeneca vaccine in Australia over the weekend.

[Source: Fiji Rugby]

