FRU urges affilates to abide by Government directive

Fiji Rugby Union urging FRU affiliates to abide by the restrictions in place and work together to help in the fight against COVID-19.

This comes as virus has disrupted the sporting calendar, with tournaments being suspended worldwide.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says inlight of situation they will abide with the decision made by their sponsors.

“We have had discussion with our sponsors and our discussions have been positive. We understand the situation they are going through as we continue to go this crises.”

O’Connor adds discussions with sponsors has been positive so far