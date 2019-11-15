FRU to take action on two players

The Fiji Rugby Union will await the police report before taking further action against the two professional players who allegedly breached their self-isolation period.

The two rugby players were alleged to have returned to Fiji recently and failed to follow lawful instructions regarding self-isolation risking the lives of other Fijians.

FRU has earlier condemned the actions of the players and its Chief Executive John O’Connor says they will wait for the official police report.

“At the moment we are trying to determine the facts of the case and whether police will take further actions of their isolation, prior to making any decision on action that will be taken by Fiji Rugby Union.”

In light of the COVID-19 crisis, the FRU is urging players to comply with all measures put in place to combat the spread of COVID-19.