FRU to table pending matters in next Council meeting

The Fiji Rugby Union has had constructive discussions with the World Rugby Council during the Annual Council Meeting earlier this week.

FRU Chief Executive John O’Connor says the main issue during the agenda was the outcome of the election.

This comes as Chair Bill Beaumont had been re-elected for the post for another four years after beating running rival Pichot with a first-round majority.

The 68-year-old Beaumont won by 28 votes to 23 against Pichot, the former Argentina halfback who served as Beaumont’s vice chairman since 2016.

O’Connor says other issues discussed have been brought back to the Union for further assessment before the next council meeting later in the year.

“Because the meeting is done via Skype, there were issues on the agenda that were discussed and this includes the outcome of election, just to endorse the outcome of elections. But there are other important issues that will be discussed in the committees before they are brought back into the council later into the year.”

Fiji pledged their alliance to the former English captain alongside France.