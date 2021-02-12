FRU to supply uniform kits to teams at Super 7s Series

The Fiji Rugby Union has taken the initiative to help all teams featuring in the Super 7s Series this weekend by supplying team kits.

The team kits include team jerseys, shorts and a pair of socks.

Chief Executive, John O’Connor, says during the first leg of the series they encountered issues with players exchanging jerseys which hindered the flow of the game.

The team kits will ensure every player has their own jersey to wear for the entire tournament.

O’Connor says they have signed a three-year deal with Qaqa brand as their official apparel sponsor.

Jacks of Fiji Marketing and Public Relations Officer, Biu Veikauyaki, says the partnership will help them promote local teams grow in high-level tournaments.