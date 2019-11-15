FRU to make an official statement tomorrow

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says he will be getting in touch with the Flying Fijians management team in France regarding the report of their players tested positive for COVID-19.

O’Connor told FBC News that they are looking into the report and an official statement will be issued tomorrow.

The Daily Mail today reported that ‘five to seven’ players in Fiji’s Autumn Nations Cup squad tested positive for Coronavirus.

Fiji has been in camp in lockdown in France throughout the entire week and is due to play the host nation in two weeks.

A testing oversight group is currently analyzing the results to determine the source of the infection.

Meanwhile, thirteen Barbarians players are facing disciplinary charges for breaching the rules, which led to their game against England being cancelled, but none of the Fijian players were involved.

Fiji is expected to play Portugal in a warm-up match on Friday before their first Autumn Nations Cup against France on Sunday 15th November.

Fiji will then play Italy on 21st November before travelling to Murrayfield to play Scotland in the final round on the 28th of November.