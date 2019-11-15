Home

FRU to have further consultation with Sports Commission

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
June 3, 2020 5:00 am

The Fiji Rugby Union is hopeful that the submissions made to the Fiji National Sports Commission will allow training and some games to begin.

FRU made their submission to the Commission for the Union’s grant for the next financial year earlier this week.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says their main submission is focused on ensuring that they enough funding for the Women’s Rugby World Cup next year and also the 2021 Olympic Games

” Our focus was on making sure we made submission is in relation to our accreditation in terms of returning back to some sort of training and play for contact sports. We have done that and we will have further consultation with the commission in relation to our accreditation that has been lodged.”

O’Connor adds they were given specific deadlines by the Commission which they have met.

