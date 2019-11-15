FRU thanks French Rugby Federation for World Rugby backing

The Fiji Rugby Union has expressed their appreciation to French Rugby Federation in their support in the nomination of FRU Chair Francis Kean in the World Rugby Executive Committee.

Kean was nominated and proposed by the Fiji Rugby Union and seconded by the Fédération Française de Rugby.

Fiji, alongside Samoa paved the way, after they were included in the World Rugby Council last year, which gave Kean a spot to be a nominee in Executive Committee.

“We’ve been in discussions with French Rugby Union and other unions and confirm that we have nominated the chairman for the executive committee of world rugby. We thank the French Rugby Union and the president of the French federation for the support and the second of our chairman who is our council member to the executive committee of world rugby”

To be elected, Executive Committee nominees need to be one of the seven candidates who win the highest number of votes.