FRU Taking precautionary measures amid COVID 19

The Fiji Rugby Union is taking necessary actions amid the COVID 19 pandemic to ensure the safety of its local and international players.

This is after sporting federations were urged by Permanent Secretary for Health Bernadette Welch at the Fiji National Sports Commission Annual Conference to defer from participating in international events.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor is reassuring fans essentials steps have been taken as they prepare to host the final of the World Rugby Pacific Challenge and the season-opener of Global Rapid Rugby tomorrow.

“In general we will be working with the ministry of health and guided with the policy they set and make sure that we follow through. At the moment they haven’t had any official confirmation on the stance that they have taken for the organized sports so we are preparing to host the final of the WRPC and also the Latui”

Meanwhile sporting bodies around the world have postponed matches due to COVID 19, this includes the round 5 Six Nations match between France and Ireland.

This follows earlier decision to postpone England’s match against Italy becoming the second game to be called off after Ireland and Italy.