FRU serious about the development of women’s rugby

The Fiji Rugby Union is serious about the development of women’s rugby in the country.

FRU today hosted a first-ever women’s coaching session seeing 10 coaches from 10 Provinces around the country taking part in the level 2 coaching clinic.

Fiji Rugby Development Manager Koli Sewabu says they’re taking action to create equality in rugby.

“What we’re trying to do is to create an open forum for our ladies who are involved in coaching at the provincial level just to come and share their knowledge and equip them and up-skill them.”

With many changes happening to women’s rugby worldwide, it’s only fitting for women in Fiji to be equipped with knowledge and Sewabu says they’re looking to provide level 3 coaching sessions for these women as soon as possible.

He adds these women will be able to share the knowledge they have learnt in their respective provinces.