FRU scores HPU funding from Australia

Australia’s support for Fiji continues with an announcement of PacificAus Sports funding to support Fiji Rugby Union’s high-performance programs.

This comes as 70,000 more vaccines from Australia arrived taking the contribution from our Vuvale partnership to 320,000 in total.

Australia’s Minister for Foreign Affairs, Senator the Hon Marise Payne, says the funding will support FRU in establishing teams that are capable of entering both the Super Rugby and the Super W seasons as early as next year.

Payne says the partnership with Fiji Rugby Union, Rugby Australia and Oceania Rugby, will build new careers for generations of talent and attract investment to support Fiji’s response to the economic impact of COVID-19.

She says while the health security of their near neighbours remains a critical priority, sport will help facilitate the region’s cultural and economic recovery and help the countries stay connected.

Paying tribute to the Pacific nations for rugby, Payne says they want to see the talent showcased on the world stage.

Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Senator the Hon Zed Seselja, says that the partnership reinforces the strong bonds Australia and Fiji share which includes rugby partnership of 70 years.

Rugby AU CEO, Andy Marinos says the sport is a huge part of the Fijian way of life, so it is fitting that this funding will assist the FRU in supporting its high-performance aspirations.

Oceania Rugby’s General Manager Bruce Cook says this is a significant initiative for strengthening High Performance pathways in the region for both the mens and womens game and the opportunity to play in Rugby Australia’s premier domestic women’s competition would mark a major milestone.

The Australian Government has also aided Fiji’s Olympic preparations, supporting their men’s and women’s teams to participate in this weekend’s PacificAus Sports Oceania Rugby Sevens at Townsville’s Queensland Country Bank Stadium. The tournament, supported by the Australian Government, Queensland Government and Townsville City Council, forms a key part of preparations for Australia, Fiji and New Zealand ahead of the upcoming Tokyo Olympics.