FRU remains optimistic on Super Rugby campaign

The Fiji Rugby Union remains optimistic in its bid to have the Fijian Drua team in the Super Rugby competition.

For the Drua to join, FRU will need to raise $14m to keep its Super Rugby dream alive.

Chief Executive John O’Connor says negotiation is still underway, and there has been growing interest from a lot of private investors.

“A few that we currently talking to but nothing concrete at the moment. It’s an ongoing discussion but we are positive and we are working hard to ensure that we meet the requirements set by New Zealand rugby.”

FRU is expecting to play at least six home games a year but O’Connor says they remain focused on showing New Zealand Rugby the Drua can be financially sustainable.