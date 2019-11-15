FRU records profit of $88,000

The Fiji Rugby Union has recorded a profit of $88,000 at the end of the 2019 financial year.

This was revealed during the FRU Annual General Meeting at Novotel hotel in Lami today.

In 2018 FRU made a profit of $569,000.

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says for 2019 alone, the Union had an increase in revenue of approximately $24 million.

This includes funding’s from World Rugby, Fiji Sports Commission, sponsorship and the merchandise sales and gate takings.

“We also did a comparative analysis and in 2014 the revenue for Fiji Rugby Union was only $8million, our results this year we have a revenue of $24 million.”

O’Connor revealed that majority of FRU’s expenses in 2019 were directed to the Flying Fijians World Cup preparations.

“In terms of cost, last year the biggest cost was the preparation of the team to the world cup, in terms of cost, it was about $23 million. So at the end of the financial year, we made a profit of $88,000 as a profit.”

The Board also elected three new board directors in the AGM.