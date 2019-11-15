Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
FIJIAN BUDGET
Government to provide grants for first home buyers|New FNPF assistance announced|Education Ministry content with budget allocation|Business-friendly measures extended|Minister for Trade labels 2020/2021 budget as phenomenal|Massive $2b stimulus package announced|Budget aims at helping Fijians recover from COVID-19|Ministry of Health maintains its focus on improving health|Pay cuts announced for top brass, other Civil Servants not affected|Major tax deductions announced in new budget|All stamp duty abolished|Fijian economy will not recover for years: Minister|Four new Police Stations to be constructed in new financial year|FRA’s budget increased by $72.4m|Banks agree to extend loan deferment options|$200,000 injected to support smaller municipal councils|FICAC allocated $8m in new financial year|Government expenditure likely to be reduced in the new budget|Defense Ministry to base approaches on budget allocation|
Full Coverage

Rugby

FRU records profit of $88,000

Karalaini Tavi Multimedia Journalist Sports Desk [email protected] | @KaralainiTaviFBCNews
July 18, 2020 3:48 pm

The Fiji Rugby Union has recorded a profit of $88,000 at the end of the 2019 financial year.

This was revealed during the FRU Annual General Meeting at Novotel hotel in Lami today.

In 2018 FRU made a profit of $569,000.

Article continues after advertisement

Fiji Rugby Union Chief Executive John O’Connor says for 2019 alone, the Union had an increase in revenue of approximately $24 million.

This includes funding’s from World Rugby, Fiji Sports Commission, sponsorship and the merchandise sales and gate takings.

“We also did a comparative analysis and in 2014 the revenue for Fiji Rugby Union was only $8million, our results this year we have a revenue of $24 million.”

O’Connor revealed that majority of FRU’s expenses in 2019 were directed to the Flying Fijians World Cup preparations.

“In terms of cost, last year the biggest cost was the preparation of the team to the world cup, in terms of cost, it was about $23 million. So at the end of the financial year, we made a profit of $88,000 as a profit.”

The Board also elected three new board directors in the AGM.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.