FRU re-strategies rugby development

The Fiji Rugby Union Development Unit has re-strategize its approach towards rugby development in the country.

The FRU has taken on a new initiative with the introduction online coaching courses and rugby skills content series.

FRU National Development Manager Koli Sewabu and his team has opted to the digital platform with the aim of introducing more structural rugby skills for players around the country amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Article continues after advertisement

“So what we are doing is we are switching to online, so most of our level 1 courses will now switch to online and we’re using the zoom platform. All our courses is divided into 3 stages, you register on the World Rugby Passport site and do your prerequisite online requirements.”

Normally there is a face to face course, but due to current events, Sewabu says they will use the zoom platform and go through the theoretical part of the course.

For the practical component of the course, they will ask participants to do it within their facilities and send the video back to the coordinators to be assessed.