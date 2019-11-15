FRU pledges support for Beaumont

Fiji Rugby Union has pledged its support for Sir Bill Beaumont.

Despite disappointment by New Zealand on Fiji’s move to support Sir Beaumont, the FRU has made it clear they will work hand-in-hand with World Rugby.

“The World Rugby Council has elected Bill Beaumont to continue for another term. We will continue to work with him, the Vice-Chairman and likewise the Executive Council.”

O’Connor anticipates a recognition of tier two nations in the sport globally.

“To continue to promote Samoa, Tonga and Fiji Rugby unions in the sport and our contribution to the game of rugby.”

The FRU is not the only union apart from the Six Nations to support Beaumont as Australia and Japan are backing up the former England captain.